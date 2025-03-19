Many technology-centric and multinational companies offer special perks to employees, aiming to attract top workers to join. Videos showing these workplaces often go viral, as they show employees enjoying free meals, fitness centres and unconventional initiatives to boost productivity. Recently, an X post criticising people who show off such perks sparked a debate online. X user Amisha Aggarwal, who is a Software Development Engineer at Google (as per her bio) listed actions that she characterises as "Peak Google influencer behaviour."

She mentioned what a typical work day for such people may look like and also called them out for making others feel like they are missing out on something. As per her post, these employees usually "Go to office in office cab. Have free breakfast. Work. Have free lunch. Take a nap. Snack time. Go to office gym. Have free dinner. Return in office cab. Make videos about it to make others feel FOMO [Fear Of Missing Out]."

Other X users had a lot to say about this post. Some agreed with it, as they felt that some of these employees don't actually do much work. Others disagreed with the stance as they thought that one should be free to show off such perks. Read some of the reactions below:





"People are okay with billionaires flexing their Buggati but not when employed flexes their employment..."

"To be fair the food is really good."

"Was always astonished by the fact that people go to the gym in between their work hours."

"Forgot 2 coffee breaks in between."

"Let them enjoy their perks. They've worked hard for it."

"Instead of FOMO, I actually feel cringe about those people posting such a thing. Kinda weird actually."

