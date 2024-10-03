If you regularly use social media, you must have come across several Google or Amazon employees sharing mini-vlogs of life at their offices. With incredible interiors and lots of food, these videos surely make working at these companies look exciting. Another such fresh video is doing the rounds on Instagram, documenting life at LinkedIn's Bengaluru office. LinkedIn employee and digital creator, Raunak Ramteke documented three days of his visit to the Bengaluru branch, giving a sneak peek into several elements of the company, including its obsession with food.





Among several interesting things, one unique thing that caught our eye was the name of the meeting rooms. The digital creator showed that some rooms at the office are named after Indian sweets, such as 'Gulab Jamun' and 'Kaju Katli'. Along with the yummy foodie titles, the LinkedIn Bengaluru office also serves some delicious food in their cafeteria.

During his three days at the Bengaluru office, Ramteke ate idli, sambar and chutney for breakfast which "tasted divine", and an omelette. For lunch, he ate a yummy-looking meal bowl filled with rice and gravy, along with a plateful of salad. A glance at the table also shows other meal options such as thalis and milkshakes. For evening snacks, he ate a vegetable corn-grilled sandwich with a nice cup of cappuccino. The barista also whipped up a special LinkedIn-branded coffee with the logo on top using chocolate powder.







The videos attracted several interesting comments:





"Craving to be in the gulab jamun room," an Instagram user wrote. Another noted, "Here also they have the hostel mess style plates."

One wrote, "Such a stylish office, fancy." An impressed viewer added, "Wow you can play games here, love this office."





What do you think of the LinkedIn Bengaluru office? Share your views in the comments section.