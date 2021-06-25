One of the most important values of Sikhism is to serve those in need. Langar is a large community kitchen that is an integral part of every gurudwara, the place of Sikh worship. Langar serves free meals to people irrespective of their caste, religious background, and gender. Everyone is welcome to eat the meals that are cooked by the Sikh community volunteers in the gurudwara kitchen. It is one of Sikhism's oldest practices. The food cooked is simple and clean and is served to people sitting on mats on the floor of the holy place.





Langars feed hundreds of people every day, and the ingredients that are used to prepare the meals are offered as donations. And now, the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, which is one of New Delhi's oldest shrines, has embraced technology in the form of an automatic Roti-making machine to feed more people. This machine makes upto 4,000 rotis in one hour and requires minimal human contact which is perfect in the current pandemic situation. The machine runs on electricity and LPG gas, cooking perfectly round and soft rotis.





Food blogger Amar Sirohi shared a video of the automatic Roti machine that can knead 50kg of raw atta in 20 minutes. Earlier, it would take around two hours for a group of people to be able to knead the same quantity of atta and roll out rotis. But this Roti machine can not only knead the dough but also roll out perfectly flat and round rotis enough to serve everyone that comes to the gurudwara.

The viral video has received over 2 million views and counting. It was widely shared on multiple social media platforms. Several users were intrigued to see the automatic Roti machine, pouring in their thoughts in the comments section.





The automatic machines were installed during the lockdown induced by COVID-19. The cooked rotis are collected in large vessels, after which they are taken to be doused in desi ghee before being served to people.





