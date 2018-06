This 24x7 Pakora Stall Outside Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Is Perfect For Late Night Cravings

Highlights Delhi has a plethora of good eating joints

Find delectable pakoras outside Bangla Sahib gurudwara

This pakora stall operates round the clock

What makes this place different from the others is its 24x7 availability? Whether you come here at 8pm or 4am, you are likely to find fresh pakoras being served with scrumptious chutneys. The best part about this pakora stall is that it allows you to buy pakoras by kilos, which makes it uber cheap and pocket-friendly. If at any time you feel that the spice quotient of pakoras is getting a tad bit high for you, fret not, just politely ask the stall owner to make a customised version for you and he'll do it for you. From pyaaz, palak, gobhi to aloo pakoras, this place has it all. You name it, they have it. One of its best-selling items is bread pakora. Stuffed with a spicy potato filling, the bread pakora served here can give any pakora stall a run for its money. Other than this, it also offers kachoris and ram ladoos, which again are to die for. Pair them with a cup of piping hot masala chai and you're done for the day.Outside Bangla Sahib GurudwaraRound the clockPakoras and TeaINR 100Bread Pakora and Aloo Pakora