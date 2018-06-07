This 24x7 Pakora Stall Outside Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Is Perfect For Late Night Cravings

Find delectable pakoras outside Bangla Sahib gurudwara
This pakora stall operates round the clock
Are you a pakora lover? If yes, then this article is for you. When it comes to street food, Delhi has a plethora of good eating joints. One such small eatery that serves lip-smacking varieties of pakoras is located right outside the parking area of Bangla Sahib gurudwara. If you happen to visit Bangla Sahib gurudwara late at night or early in the morning, then you can try your hands at these delectable fried delights. The stall here has no name in particular but is a quite sought-after street food joint among foodies. People from across the vicinity throng this place just to savour the pakoras.
What makes this place different from the others is its 24x7 availability? Whether you come here at 8pm or 4am, you are likely to find fresh pakoras being served with scrumptious chutneys. The best part about this pakora stall is that it allows you to buy pakoras by kilos, which makes it uber cheap and pocket-friendly. If at any time you feel that the spice quotient of pakoras is getting a tad bit high for you, fret not, just politely ask the stall owner to make a customised version for you and he'll do it for you. From pyaaz, palak, gobhi to aloo pakoras, this place has it all. You name it, they have it. One of its best-selling items is bread pakora. Stuffed with a spicy potato filling, the bread pakora served here can give any pakora stall a run for its money. Other than this, it also offers kachoris and ram ladoos, which again are to die for. Pair them with a cup of piping hot masala chai and you're done for the day.
So, the next time you plan a visit to Bangla Sahib gurudwara, after seeking blessings, do give this place a try and tantalise your taste buds with the delectable things that this place has to offer.
CommentsWhere: Outside Bangla Sahib Gurudwara When: Round the clock What: Pakoras and Tea Cost For Two: INR 100 Speciality: Bread Pakora and Aloo Pakora