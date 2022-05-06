Who doesn't enjoy a lavish breakfast?! Indulging in something lip-smacking and delicious is probably the best way to start the day. It is why we tend to eat chole bhature, aloo parantha, sambhar dosa in the morning. But making these classic breakfasts can get a bit tedious; however, it shouldn't stop us from eating what we want. Keeping this in mind, we have found a quick indulgent breakfast combination that is super easy to make at home, and it is none other than halwa-puri! We all have fond memories of our grandmother making this classic combination for breakfast, why not relive the nostalgia by eating this delicious dish.

How To Make Halwa-Puri At Home For An Indulgent Breakfast

Start by heating ghee in a saucepan. Add cinnamon powder, sugar and sooji to the hot ghee. Roast the sooji till it is light brown. Pour the milk and dry fruits, and whisk it till the milk combines with the sooji. Cover the pan and let it come to a boil. Once the sooji has come to the halwa texture, remove it from the heat. Pour some ghee on top and garnish it with dry fruits. The halwa is ready!





Please click here for the step-by-step recipe for Sooji Halwa.





Puri Recipe

Knead a soft and fluffy dough with whole wheat flour, sooji, oil and salt. Divide the dough into tiny balls and roll them into circles with a rolling pin. Deep-fry in hot oil till the puri rises and becomes crisp. The puri is ready!

Please click here for the step-by-step recipe for Puri.





Sounds easy, right?! Make halwa-puri for a lavish breakfast and let us know how you liked it in the comments section.