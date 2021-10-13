To see our favourite stars celebrating life is always a treat to sore eyes. But what makes it special for us is the party pictures and an insight into what all was served. Isn't it? One such moment of joy was Hardik Pandya's 28th birthday. The flamboyant cricket blessed us with pictures of him celebrating his big day with his partner Natasha Stankovic. It was a hat-trick of cakes for the medium-fast bowler with three visually fulfilling cakes along with a box of chocolates. The centre of attraction was the huge vanilla cake with, “Happy birthday, Jaanu,” written on it. Next, there was a walnut cake on the left. The third one appears to be a chocolate flavour cake with nut-crusting done on the top of it. Take a look:

Cakes are the primary ornament of choice for any household, who love finding excuses for celebrations with cakes. And, seems like this is the case with the Pandyas too. On his son Agastya's five-month birthday, Hardik Pandya decided to go for a snow-themed cake.

Agastya will surely grow up to be a sweet tooth given his parent's obsession with cakes. It was a giant cupcake this time. The sweetmeat had glittering sprinklers, white chocolate bars, big chocolate balls, and red supple strawberries on the top.

Have you checked the animal-themed cake that was decorated with green trees and bushes on the side of the fondant? Natasha Stankovic had shared mouth-watering pictures of celebrations.

The couple's obsession with cakes is not just limited to Agastya. For their engagement anniversary, the two cut into a red and rosy cake.

