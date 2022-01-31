Crispy, paper-thin, and sometimes stuffed with various kinds of fillings, dosas are always a delight to have! You can probably have it for any meal, and it is bound to make you satisfy you to your core. In fact, we all have come to love dosa so much that we can easily find this famous South Indian treat in little nooks and corners of the country. But, despite the love we have for this delicacy, could you ever finish a 10 ft. long version of it? Yes, you read that right! Even though a 10 ft. long dosa sounds unbelievable, it surely exists. And that's not only it; if you finish this entire dosa, then you also get to win Rs. 71,000! Don't believe us? Well, check it out yourself!





(Also Read: Grandmother's Delivery Kitchen Famous Now After Funny YouTube Review Went Viral)





In a video uploaded by Instagram food blogger @delhi_tummy, we can see the making of this 10ft long dosa. The video begins with the vendor spreading out the dosa batter on a tawa. After the tawa is full of batter, he oils it and cooks it. Once it is almost done, he adds a layer of aloo masala on the dosa. After folding it, the dosa is served with bowls full of sambhar, chutneys and extra aloo masala. Lastly, he garnishes it with cheese. As per @delhi_tummy, you can find this dosa at Swami Shakti Sagar, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Take a look at it here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 4.2 million times, has 338K likes and thousands of comments! Many people have said that this dosa looks delicious. They also added that they would like to try it. One user wrote, "Wow so delicious. I want to try this." Some people have also enquired about the price of it.





(Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of A Famous Street Food Disapproved By The Internet; Here's Why)





In contrast, others have questioned why he added cheese to it. A user wrote, "Stop putting cheese on everything yaar." Another person said, "Why did he add cheese in the end?"





What do you think about this 10ft long dosa? Would you be able to finish it? Let us know in the comments below!