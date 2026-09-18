There is no age to follow your dreams. And no one knows this better than Pradeep Kannan, the founder of dessert-focused quick-service restaurant brand The Falooda Shop. After a decade of working with Oracle, Kannan walked away from his high-paying corporate jobs to open his own company.



The Falooda Shop was started in 2019 by Kannan. Now, the brand makes over Rs 9 crore in revenue. With outlets in India and the United Arab Emirates, the dessert kiosk is slowly making waves around the world.



A Move To Reimagine Falooda



Kannan completed his graduation from the National Institute of Fashion Technology. He started his career in the apparel industry. After gaining a management degree from Mumbai, he worked in India and Dubai in supply chain management before joining Oracle. In 2019, Kannan was working at Oracle and earning around Rs 1 lakh monthly, as per reports.



A predictable career in IT may be enough for some people, but not Kannan. The entrepreneur felt the need to build something real. He chose to quit his job at Oracle and walk away to start his own business in his hometown, Karur.



At the heart of his business idea was falooda. Kannan wanted to reimagine the dessert as a “modern, premium and franchise-ready concept,” according to the brand's website.



He started off with a 10×10 ft kiosk in Karur. There was no fancy announcement or grand launch to start off the venture.



Despite a lack of promotion at the start, The Falooda Shop soon became successful. From one outlet in Karur, the dessert brand expanded to 17 other stores, including one in Dubai.



The Falooda Shop is built on a franchise model, where the brand provides support for staff, raw materials and training. Franchisees have to pay an upfront fee.





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First Store In North India Soon



Earlier this month, Pradeep Kannan said that the brand was opening its first store in northern India with an outlet in Gurugram. Calling it a “reminder of how far the dream has travelled,” The Falooda Shop founder said he was “still processing” the expansion.







Over the years, the brand has expanded its dessert line to focus on millennial and Gen-Z consumers with items like drinkable faloodas ready to eat falooda in a can.



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