The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan began on March 24. During this time, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk. The first meal, which they savour at dawn, is called Sehri. The evening meal, which breaks their fast, is called Iftar. Actress Hina Khan, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, recently gave us a quick glimpse of the Iftar, organised at the hotel she is staying in. The first post on her Instagram Stories featured a fruity spread - from fresh fruits like oranges, red and green apples, bananas, watermelon, pears, and pomegranates, as well as red and green grapes. It also had medium-sized containers of fresh fruit juices.

“Iftar ki raunak in Maden Hotels,” she captioned the post along with the hashtag reading “Umrah with AKT.” Take a look: The next upload showcased a small assortment of fruits and nuts consisting of plums, dried apricots, anjeer, kiwi and dates.

In another video, Hina showed us the variety of bread and buns served in the Iftar. They were accompanied by momos, sweet mathri, namkeen mathri, nuggets and some more fried treats among many other things.

Hina Khan recently visited Mecca with her family to offer prayers and perform her first Umrah. In the video, she is seen wearing ihram, a traditional white outfit worn by Muslim women. “Pehla Umrah mukammal. May Allah accept our ibadat (First Umrah successful. May Allah accepts our prayers)” read her caption. Hina also added a hashtag “jazaakallah.” Umrah is a religious pilgrimage to Mecca.

Hina Khan has been keeping fans updated with her religious journey. Sharing another set of pictures from Mecca - featuring her as well as her mother - she wrote, “Doosra umrah mukammal.. Mashallah Jazaakallah.. May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all.”

Ramadan or Ramzan is expected to conclude by April 22 or 23, following the sighting of the moon over Mecca. This day is also known as Eid.