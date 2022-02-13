Hina Khan's gastronomic adventures are very popular on social media. Even when she is on vacation, food occupies a major place on her list of priorities. We have seen her chomping a variety of food happily and satiating herself with the best of the cuisines. Recently, on Instagram Stories, Hina shared a video of some mouth-watering Egyptian cuisine. Looks like she is having a great time in Egypt. We saw some spicy rice kept in a bowl. Alongside, there was a meat dish covered with spices along with chopped vegetables, such as onions and spinach.





In the same video, the next thing we see is her drool-worthy platter. It shows a piece of non-vegetarian food served with a rice dish and a green-coloured dip in a bowl. Hina captioned the post, “Egyptian cuisine.”





Take a look:





And while in Egypt, how can one miss out on a beautiful view of the mighty pyramids. Hina Khan further shared another set of Stories while enjoying a hearty meal close to a pyramid. She also showed us her table that had a spread of various yummy dishes, including Arabic bread, baked food items and a number of other dishes. Another slide showed a healthy food platter and it had various fruits including strawberries and plum.

Find it here:





Hina Khan doesn't miss out on good food irrespective of where she is. The actress shared a set of food Stories on Instagram when she was in New York a few months ago. In the images, we could see dimsums, a plate of salmon with a side dip and lemon, a gorgeous-looking cheesecake topped with some fresh cream, and a dish that looked like honey-glazed chicken and lamb chops. Take a look at Hina Khan's food adventures from New York here.





Hina Khan's food experiences often come with a special feeling. Once, we saw her going gaga over a traditionally brewed pot of Kashmiri kehwa or kahwa. In a video, we could see the tea being brewed in a samovar or samavaar, which is a container used for traditionally brewing this tea. In the caption, Hina wrote, “When Kashmiri kehwa blows your mind away. Anyone?” Read more about it here.





We are convinced that Hina Khan's love for food is eternal. We wish to see more from her culinary adventures soon.