Rapper Honey Singh is a true-blue foodie. Well, it's not every day you get to enjoy a wholesome lunch in the middle of the Arabian Sea. On Tuesday, Honey Singh enjoyed a hearty lunch in the middle of the Arabian Sea. The singer, aboard a boat, indulged in a Moroccan delight and posted its video on his Instagram Stories. The treat? Fish tagine. The dish is named after the earthenware pot that it's cooked in. It is a wonderfully aromatic and complex Moroccan delicacy made with fish, meat or vegetable stew.

The dish in the video was covered in a green herb-based sauce and topped with French fries. We could also see a platter of white rice and what looked like chicken curry on the table. The caption read, "Lunch scenes." Take a look:







Last year, Honey Singh celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Birmingham, England, with his nieces. The rapper shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram. The images showed Honey's nieces tying a rakhi. In the background, we could also see plates on a table.

One plate had what appeared to be cheesecake pastries topped with red rose petals. The other one contained an assortment of sweets such as barfi, boondi ka laddoo, gulab jamun, Mysore pak, doda barfi and more. In the caption, Honey wrote, "Celebrating Rakhi in Birmingham with my Nieces #daughters." See the post here:

Honey Singh's foodie posts always keep us hooked.



