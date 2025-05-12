Kajol's love for food is no secret to her fans. The ever-cheerful actress often delights her Instagram community with charming glimpses of her culinary adventures. Naturally, her Mother's Day celebration was yet another reflection of her fondness for scrumptious delights — with bonus brownie points for featuring her “two awesome blossom moms.”





In an Instagram post, Kajol can be seen making the most of the special day with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, and her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan. True to her joyful nature, Kajol is seen singing a Mother's Day song while Tanuja and Veena cut not one, not two, but three delicious cakes. The moment takes a humorous turn when Kajol's song is interrupted by her mother-in-law nearly cutting through the plastic wrapping on one of the cakes.





In the following frames, Kajol is seen posing with Tanuja and Veena. Do not miss out on the mouthwatering cakes laid out on the table in front of them.

Speaking of the cakes: one was a flat, crunchy treat topped with white frosting and a small text that read “Mom,” accompanied by a red heart. There was also a mango cake that looked every bit scrumptious. Lastly, there was a rich chocolate cake.





“Happy Mother's Day to the two awesome blossom moms in my life! P.S. no plastic was consumed. Only some delicious cake,” read her caption.

Kajol is a cake lover, and we have ample proof of this. Last year, on Tanuja's 81st birthday celebration, she made it mandatory to mark the day with delicious treats. The 'Do Patti' fame actor shared a post on Instagram. It featured a unique birthday cake for her doting mommy. The chocolate delight was adorned with a black and white photograph of Tanuja. Click here to know more.





Before that, on her 50th birthday, Kajol could be seen cheerfully posing with a customised cake that demanded separate attention from her food lovers. Shaped like a round bag, the treat showcased the diva's love for knitting. The star captioned the foodie moment as “It's my party and it will go on till I say.” Read here to know more.





Kajol and her cake stories are simply unmissable. Agree?