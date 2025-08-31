Food is one of the easiest ways to connect with people. A good meal can set the tone for a great evening, whether it is a first date, a catch-up with friends, or even a business meeting. But while most foodilicious stories end with happy stomachs and maybe a few photos for Instagram, sometimes they take an unexpected turn. Take this recent case in Hong Kong. What started out as a fancy night out quickly turned into something else altogether.





A 23-year-old local man was arrested on Friday night, August 29, in connection with an elaborate scam where he allegedly posed as a lawyer, enjoyed an exorbitantly expensive dinner with a woman he met online only to flee, leaving her to pay the HK$80,000 (INR 8,92,705) bill. As per a report by The Standard, the suspect, identified only by his surname, Wong, was apprehended by police in Tseung Kwan O on charges of obtaining property by deception.

The arrest came after the woman who initially reported the incident to police later stated she required no further action on August 28. However, she returned to the Central Police District to file another report the following day (Aug 29).

According to the investigation, the man is alleged to have presented himself as a lawyer during his conversation on Telegram before arranging the meeting.





During the dinner, the pair ordered a lavish meal that included a bottle of Krug Clos d'Ambonnay champagne priced at over HK$70,000 (INR 7,89,684). Police confirmed that officers seized clothing from the suspect believed to have been worn during the alleged incident. The man remains in custody for further questioning as the investigation by the Central District crime unit continues.





It is not unusual for people to go all out when it comes to dining experiences in Hong Kong. The city has a reputation for its luxury food scene, where tasting menus and rare wines can easily run into thousands of dollars.