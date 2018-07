This Hidden Gem In Rohini Serves Delicious Tawa Chaap Burgers

Highlights Hong Kong Hot Burger & Chaap serves a lovely blend of chaap and burger

What makes this place different from other burger joints is its unique items on the menu, and also the way they are prepared. The tawa chaap burger served here is super crisp; primarily because the burger buns are first deep-fried in hot piping oil and then used for the preparation of the burger. Once the burger buns are deep-fried, they are cut into half and smothered with a generous serving of chilli sauce. If you happen to be a spice junkie, then you can also customise it according to your taste and preference.A thick layer of Afghani gravy is then applied on one side of the bun. This gravy adds a nice flavour to the burger. Now, comes the main stuffing of the burger, which includes onion tomato , bite-sized pieces of paneer and the stellar ingredient - tawa chaap. The flavourful and juicy pieces of chaap are then topped with fresh cream and sprinkled with chaat masala. After placing the other half of the burger on top, the chaap burger is garnished with grated paneer and a dollop of fresh cream. The joy of bingeing on crispy burger buns along with juicy and flavourful chaap is above all. It is undoubtedly a treat to the palate, and the eyes as well.So, if you ever end up being in Rohini, do look out for this place and try the yummy combo of chaap and burgers.Hong Kong Hot Burger & ChaapSai Baba Mandir Road, Rohini Sector 7, New Delhi5 pm - 10 pm - except MondaysTawa Chaap BurgerINR 50 (For Tawa Chaap Burger)