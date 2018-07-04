This Hidden Gem In Rohini Serves Delicious Tawa Chaap Burgers

Hong Kong Hot Burger & Chaap serves a lovely blend of chaap and burger
If you happen to be one of those who have a thing for soya chaap and can savour it in the form of almost anything and everything, then this article will surely help you to satiate your taste buds. Located in Rohini is a little kiosk that serves tawa chaap stuffed inside burgers. Yes, you read that right! Hong Kong Hot Burger & Chaap serves a delectable combination of chaap and burgers. This quirky combination of burger and chaap is being loved by people across the vicinity; not just for its unique style, but also for the burst of flavours that it offers.
What makes this place different from other burger joints is its unique items on the menu, and also the way they are prepared. The tawa chaap burger served here is super crisp; primarily because the burger buns are first deep-fried in hot piping oil and then used for the preparation of the burger. Once the burger buns are deep-fried, they are cut into half and smothered with a generous serving of chilli sauce. If you happen to be a spice junkie, then you can also customise it according to your taste and preference.
A thick layer of Afghani gravy is then applied on one side of the bun. This gravy adds a nice flavour to the burger. Now, comes the main stuffing of the burger, which includes onion, tomato, bite-sized pieces of paneer and the stellar ingredient - tawa chaap. The flavourful and juicy pieces of chaap are then topped with fresh cream and sprinkled with chaat masala. After placing the other half of the burger on top, the chaap burger is garnished with grated paneer and a dollop of fresh cream. The joy of bingeing on crispy burger buns along with juicy and flavourful chaap is above all. It is undoubtedly a treat to the palate, and the eyes as well.
So, if you ever end up being in Rohini, do look out for this place and try the yummy combo of chaap and burgers.
CommentsWhat: Hong Kong Hot Burger & Chaap Where: Sai Baba Mandir Road, Rohini Sector 7, New Delhi When: 5 pm - 10 pm - except Mondays Speciality: Tawa Chaap Burger Cost: INR 50 (For Tawa Chaap Burger)