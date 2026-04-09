You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the infamous KitKat heist. Back in March, Nestle confirmed that nearly 12 tonnes (over 400,000 bars) of KitKat chocolates were stolen shortly after leaving its manufacturing plant in Italy while en route to Poland. Now, the chocolate giant has turned that very incident into a clever marketing move by taking over the streets of Toronto. Curious about what went down? Just head to KitKat Canada's Instagram handle. The brand shared a video that opens with headlines about the special-edition Formula 1 car-shaped KitKat bars that were stolen.





The clip then shows a heavy security presence around a KitKat delivery truck, followed by visuals of the vehicle being escorted by U.S. presidential-style SUVs through downtown Toronto and onto the Gardiner Expressway. Adding to the fun, the background features a viral audio trend that begins with someone saying, "But you're playing on your phone." The reply follows, "No, I'm not playing on my phone, I'm taking care of business." For the uninitiated, the dialogue is often used in situations where someone is accused of wasting time on their phone.





The text attached to the clip reads, "We take chocolate seriously around here."

Also Read: This Little Boy's Reaction To His Sister's Burnt Cake Is Melting Hearts Online

Check out the full video below:

Needless to say, the internet had a field day reacting to it. One user wrote, "LOL, I saw this today! I was wondering what was going on." Another added, "I'll fly out to Toronto just to secure a KitKat shipment - just let me know the time and place." "This is way too good," read another comment. One person said, "The social media and PR teams are working overtime, and I'm here for it."





Before dropping the now-viral video, KitKat Canada had already sparked interest by sharing a "hiring notice" on Instagram. It read, "We're seeking professional security guards with big break energy to join our team! Candidates must have extensive experience guarding high-value, high-profile assets." "Must have a passion for taking breaks and preventing break-ins. Precious cargo needs protecting. Inquire within," the note added. Take a look:





Also Read: Hidden 'Good Fats' Just Found In Green Rice Could Change How India Eats

Safe to say, KitKat made the most of the situation and turned the heist into a marketing win that got everyone talking.