Baking is no less than an art - there are a lot of things that have to be kept in mind to get the perfect cake. The correct quantity of ingredients, the technique of mixing them together and even the temperature at which the cake is baked are a few of them. Sometimes, we just don't feel like making all the effort to bake a cake for ourselves. Wouldn't we all rather just whip up an easy dessert that requires minimal hassle and no baking at all? This viral no-bake Kitkat cheesecake is exactly the recipe you're looking for.

The recipe was shared on Instagram by London-based food blogger and baker Eloise Head, who goes by the name @fitwaffle on the photo-sharing application. She regularly shares decadent dessert recipes for her Instagram fan following of 706k. Her no-bake Kitkat cheesecake recipe has gone viral receiving over 24.2k likes. The wonderful and delicious dessert is quite simple for those learning to cook, and those who want to try their hands at something new. Take a look:

How To Make No-Bake Kitkat Cheesecake As Per London Baker Eloise Head (@fitwaffle):

Ingredients:

For the Base:

350g Digestive biscuits, crushed

160g unsalted butter, melted

32 Kitkat fingers

For the Cheesecake:

500g cream cheese

120g icing sugar

480ml double cream, cold

For the topping:

100ml double cream

100g dark chocolate/choc chips

6 Kitkat fingers, crushed

Method:

1. Line your 8-inch cake tin with Kitkat fingers on all sides.

2. Mix crushed digestive biscuits and butter in a bowl. Line this mixture at the bottom of the tin. Press the mixture firmly and then refrigerate.

3. Whip the double cream in a bowl until soft peaks form. In another bowl, combine icing sugar and cream cheese.

4. Mix the two together and spread it over the cheesecake base. Refrigerate for at least five hours.

5. Now, make the topping with hot double cream. Pour it over chocolate chips to make them melt. Pour this over the cheesecake and refrigerate for another two hours.

6. Sprinkle crushed Kitkat fingers on the top and enjoy!

The simple ingredients and the use of the much-loved Kitkat chocolate in the recipe makes it a true winner. What did you think of the recipe? Tell us in the comments below.