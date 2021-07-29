The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way our lives used to be. Work from home has become the go-to arrangement for most organisations. This means there is a need to balance work life with personal commitments - something we all constantly struggle with. Brands are sitting up and taking notice of this trend, and they are increasingly trying to do their bit to contribute to it. Recently, popular biscuit brand Parle-G shared a post to make their followers smile and get a conversation started about mental well-being. Take a look:

"We really just want to make you smile. How are you feeling today? Tell us in the comments. Talk to us," they wrote in the caption. The post was a picture of the Parle-G biscuit which was searching for something with a binoculars. "Zoom in for a genius fact," read the text in the picture. On carefully zooming in, the text inscribed on the biscuit read, "You're doing great, so be proud of yourself."





What a great way to engage with followers and ask about their mental well-being as well! Parle-G is not the only brand which has started a conversation about this topic. Food brands such as Kitkat, as well as apps such as Swiggy and Zomato also keep asking their followers to take a break and relax - an important reminder in the times of work-from-home in the pandemic. Take a look at some posts by these brands.

Indian celebrities and even those abroad are also trying to do their bit to ask their followers about mental well-being. Take a look:

It's high time that people recognised the importance of self-care and prioritising mental health. What did you think of these posts by the popular food brands and celebrities? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.