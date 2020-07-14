How To Keep Packaged Milk Clean Amid COVID-19? FSSAI Shares Some Tips

FSSAI shared some tips for keeping milk packages clean.

Milk is one of the essential food items in India. Many of us can't imagine beginning or ending our day without a tall glass of milk. The nutrition that a single glass of milk provides our body makes it a worthy kitchen staple. But, how should we go about consuming this highly important food product in the times of COVID-19? The global pandemic has made us wary of many of our regular food items, such as the fruits and vegetable produce we buy from grocery stores, and how we wash and clean them before consumption. So, why should packaged milk be dealt any differently?





Having said that, there have been a lot of different myths doing the rounds about whether or not packaged milk is safe for consumption. Whether milk should be boiled or not, how to properly handle milk packages etc. is something which has been on the minds of people for long. The Food Safety And Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared some tips to ensure the milk we consume is safe and hygienic. Take a look:





Here Are 5 Tips To Keep Packaged Milk Clean Amid COVID-19:

1. One primary safety measure while taking milk is to ensure maintenance of a safe distance from the milkman at all times. Always check if he is wearing a mask, and if not, request him to wear one in order to ensure safety and hygiene.





2. Once you receive the milk packet, wash the packaged milk thoroughly with water. Only water is sufficient, there is no need to use soap or disinfectant to clean the packaged milk.





3. Keep the package aside for drying, so that there is no external surface water that will go into the pan while boiling.





4. Always wash your hands with soap and water before pouring milk into the pan.





5. Cut the pack, pour the milk into the pan and bring to boil.





It is essential to take care of milk and milk products in Covid-19 times.

These tips by FSSAI will ensure that the milk that we consume daily is safe and healthy. Any external dirt or infections will be completely removed and that too without using additional cleaning agents such as soap or detergents. It is always better to rely on food safety information by experts and official authorities for the safety and health of your family.





Stay safe, stay healthy!







