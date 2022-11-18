Weekend is almost here and it's time to wrap all our work and unwind. Some like to go out with friends during the weekend, while some prefer staying back at home and relax. And if you are a football fanatic like us, then this weekend calls for an exciting game night. That's right. The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins this Sunday (November 20, 2022) and we are all set to enjoy the matches on TV. But let's agree, no game night seems complete without some drinks and snacks by the side. A bowlful of popcorn or chips or pakodas instantly elevate the experience for all. And to pair with your favourite game-time snack, we bring a classic drink that is delicious, uncomplicated and very easy to make. Wonder what it is? It's the delicious Oreo milkshake. Sounds exciting; doesn't it?





Popular among people across ages, Oreo milkshake is a thick drink, made with the delicious Oreo cookies. In fact, that is where the drink got its name from. However, if you do not have Oreo cookies at home, you can always replace it with any sandwich cookies. Let's find the recipe below.





Also Read: Watch: 5 Yummy Milkshake Recipes You Can Whip Up In 5 Mins

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Weekend Special Recipe: How To Make Oreo Milkshake At Home:

To make this drink, you need sandwich cookies, milk, vanilla ice cream (or chocolate ice cream) and that's it! You can literally make this drink with just three ingredients.





To start with, take the cookies, ice cream and milk in a blender. Blend until you get a drink of smooth texture and consistency. Meanwhile, crush some cookies for garnishing.





Pour the drink in a tall glass, garnish with the crushed cookies (and a scoop of ice cream, if you want) and serve. If you want, you can also drizzle some chocolate sauce for some extra flavours.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Oreo milkshake.





Looks super easy, right? So, what are you waiting for? Prepare the drink this weekend and enjoy the first FIFA 2022 match on your TV screens.





And do let us know how you liked the recipe.