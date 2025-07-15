The role of the police is to protect citizens and ensure that everyone follows the law, among several other responsibilities. However, considerate and kind police officers are often willing to go the extra mile for the comfort of the public. Recently, one such heartwarming incident was reported from Tempe, Arizona, in the United States. The Tempe Police Department shared a video from the incident on their official X handle, which has since gone viral. In the clip, two police officers are seen standing outside a residence, holding a large pizza box. They ring the doorbell, and a woman answers, looking surprised to find police at her doorstep.





"How are you doing? Brandy?" one of the officers asks. "Yes," she responds, still puzzled.





"So, your GrubHub (an American food delivery company) guy got arrested, so we still delivered your pizza," the officer explains. The customer appears stunned and unsure how to respond. The officer then adds lightheartedly, "It should still be warm." The woman smiles and thanks the officers for the pizza.

In the caption of the video, the police department wrote, "When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer. The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady. We're committed to serving our community 24/7-whether it's safety or pizza delivery!"

Several viewers praised the police officers for their heartwarming gesture in the comments section:





"I'm proud of our men in blue. Thank you for your service," an X user wrote. Another said, "What a surprise it would be to see these policemen at your door with pizza!"





One viewer quipped, "But was it under 30 minutes?" Another commented, "Patrol Police Officers are such nice young guys. They come up with great ways to serve their communities."