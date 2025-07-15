A content creator recently went viral for entering a restaurant and leaving immediately after eating the free bread provided at the table. The stunt has received a range of reactions online, with some calling it "courageous" and others finding it insensitive to staff. The now-viral reel was shared by a vlogger named Keith (@yung_earn) and was filmed in Johannesburg. At the beginning of the clip, he reads out a comment in which a social media user challenges him to "go to a restaurant but only eat the free bread that they give and then leave." Keith first wonders if one is allowed to do that, but decides to attempt exactly that.





He goes to "one of the fanciest and most expensive restaurants" he could find. At the entry, he asks a staff member if they permit walk-ins. They do, so he requests a table for one. After he is shown to his seat, he narrates that the server asked him if he wanted a specific type of water, which would apparently cost him 80 rand (approx Rs 383). Keith declines and asks for tap water instead. "He didn't look happy that I said glass of water," the vlogger says to the camera. He got his water and was then served the free bread.

Also Read: Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest With Record-Breaking Feat





The video shows him slitting the bun and spreading butter inside it. After he took a few bites, the waiter returned to check on what he would order. He replied, "To be honest, I think the bread has made me full already. I don't think I'll order anything." That's not all. He also requested the waiter to pack the remaining bread as a takeaway, and he obliged. The content creator thanked him, took his parcel and then left the restaurant. Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: Video Of Parents Eating Junk Food In Car Before Picking Kids Leaves Internet Divided





In the comments, people had a lot to say about the vlogger's actions. Some were impressed and reacted positively. Others claimed that such a stunt is disrespectful, as they felt he took advantage of the staff unfairly. The spot he visited is called The Big Mouth in Johannesburg. The restaurant seemed to take it in its stride, however, as it commented, "Hey Keith, your Big Mouth sure knows how to make a statement - but how about we make sure it's full of flavour next time? Let's upgrade that bread to a meal you won't forget, on us!"





Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:





"Bro's a breadwinner."





"Bro ate and left no crumbs."





"This challenge was simply diabolical."





"I swear you are giving me ideas."





"They handled it with decorum, though. I respect that."





"Na man!!! You are one brave soul to try that."





"I would be embarrassed to do that."





"I work at the square, it's allowed according to company laws, but as a human being who has been in the same position as your waiter, that's heartless, especially since it is winter and business has been slow."





The viral video has clocked more than 440K views on Instagram so far.