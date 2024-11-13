Hrithik Roshan's elder sister Sunaina Roshan had a massive weight loss transformation in 2017. After undergoing a bariatric surgery, Sunaina lost more than 50 kg in a year. Since then, Sunaina has made several healthy lifestyle changes, especially her workout routine and diet. In a recent Instagram video, she talks about her previous unhealthy eating habits and how she is mindful of what she eats now. Speaking from her experience, she also encouraged her followers to embrace healthy dietary choices "before it's too late".





"Today I'm going to talk about my switch from junk food to healthy eating. I would basically eat everything and anything under the sun that is unhealthy - pizza, burgers, you name it. There was nothing healthy going into my body," she shared in the video.





Talking about her previous poor health condition and eventual dietary changes, she explained, "What made my jaundice severe also was that I had grade 3 fatty liver. As we all know with jaundice you cannot eat masala or fried food. For me, to make that switch became much easier and it happened day by day, step by step."







After sharing her experience, she motivated the viewers to not delay healthy choices due to fear or laziness and simply take a step forward towards eating clean and healthy. She said, "My advice to all of you would be - don't let pain or illness change you to making healthier choices. Do not be lazy about it. Do not be fearful if you can do it or not. Just do it before it's too late."





"The path from junk to healthy food was no easy task, but it's not about perfection, it's about progress. It's about taking each day as it comes and focusing on being the best version of yourself. Don't wait until it's too late and don't let illness or fear hold you back. Stay kind to yourself and always remember, you are unbreakable," she wrote in the caption.





Instagram users shared their support in the comments section.





Director and Sunaina's father Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Health is wealth, go on earning, love you."





Sunaina's mother Pinkie Roshan added, "Incredible unbreakable!!!!! God bless!! My heart skips a beat watching your journey towards a healthy lifestyle."





Sunaina regularly shares glimpses from her healthy workout and diet journey on her Instagram handle.