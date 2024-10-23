A balanced diet is essential for keeping us happy and healthy. It provides the energy we need to stay active throughout the day, along with the nutrients necessary for the growth and repair of the body. However, what do our taste buds crave? The answer is often junk food, which is high in fats, salts and sugar. Even doctors who recommend healthy diets often indulge in cheat meals and can't resist burgers, fries, pizzas and so on. Proof of this can be found in a dermatologist's funny video that is making rounds on Instagram. In the short clip, he appears in his hospital uniform, diving into a mouth-watering, meat-loaded burger. As he enjoys the burger, we can also see a plate of fries in front of him. The LOL note on top of the video reads, “Doctors 3 minutes after giving lifestyle advice.” The doctor wrote in the caption, “Don't look at me."

The video has garnered 358K views so far. Here's how the social media users are reacting to it:

One user wrote, “This is funny and true... Our advice is good, but we're not moral models. And it's advice we give, not commands. Our duty is to do right by the patient. Too serious?”





Another user stated, “I loved going over lipid panels with my patients and then finding each other at the taco truck for lunch.” A person who seemed to understand the hard work of a doctor, penned, “The difference is that's their only meal of the day…instead of three meals a day.”





“80/20 rule, healthy choice 80%, occasional splurge 20%. I'd say enjoy that burger, looks delicious,” read another comment. “We need it. The stress gets too much sometimes,” read a comment. One user clarified, “You must do what the doctor says, not the same as what the doctor does.”





“As I eat apple pie and ice cream after I just told my wife how diet can help with anxiety,” read one more comment.





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments section below.