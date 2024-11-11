Let's face it: ultra-processed foods have found a comfy spot in our daily diets. From bread to biscuits, these foods sound harmless but pack ingredients you'd rarely see in a home kitchen. Think dyes, preservatives, and taste enhancers-all crafted to make food look and taste better, but at a cost. A recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that these foods might actually speed up your body's ageing process. And that's not just about looking older - it's about how your body performs on the inside.





The research, led by Italian scientists, looked at data from over 22,000 participants from the Moli-sani Study, one of Europe's largest population health studies. Using food questionnaires, researchers estimated each person's intake of ultra-processed foods and checked over 30 blood biomarkers to see how these foods impacted their biological age.

So, What Makes Ultra-Processed Foods So Risky?

Ultra-processed foods are typically loaded with sugars, salts, and unhealthy fats. They go through extreme processing, which not only strips them of nutrients and fibre but often makes them less like food and more like a science project. These foods are also usually wrapped in plastic, which can sometimes leak harmful substances into what you eat.

Mass-produced bread with additives may not be the healthiest choice. Photo: iStock

Spotting Ultra-Processed Foods: What to Watch Out For

High in Sugars, Fats, and Salt: These ingredients add flavour, sure, but they also contribute to obesity, heart issues, and diabetes.

These ingredients add flavour, sure, but they also contribute to obesity, heart issues, and diabetes. Low Nutritional Value: Though calorie-heavy, ultra-processed foods are usually missing essentials like vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Though calorie-heavy, ultra-processed foods are usually missing essentials like vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Loaded with Additives: You'll find synthetic additives that just don't show up in minimally processed foods.

You'll find synthetic additives that just don't show up in minimally processed foods. Highly Palatable and Convenient: These foods are engineered to be addictive and easy, making them tough to resist.

Common Culprits of Ultra-Processed Foods

Ice Cream: Tasty, but often packed with calories, fat, and sugar due to processing.

Tasty, but often packed with calories, fat, and sugar due to processing. Chips: Mostly empty calories, loaded with fat and salt.

Mostly empty calories, loaded with fat and salt. Mass-Produced Bread: The Chorleywood process used to make this bread relies on additives for quick production.

The Chorleywood process used to make this bread relies on additives for quick production. Biscuits: Commonly full of processed fats, sugar, and preservatives.

Commonly full of processed fats, sugar, and preservatives. Carbonated Drinks: Packed with sugar and artificial colours - pure indulgence, little nutrition.

How to Cut Back on Ultra-Processed Foods

Cook at Home: You control the ingredients, which means fewer additives.

You control the ingredients, which means fewer additives. Bring Lunch from Home: A homemade lunch is usually healthier than a quick processed meal.

A homemade lunch is usually healthier than a quick processed meal. Read Labels: Watch out for high levels of fat, sugar, and sodium.

Watch out for high levels of fat, sugar, and sodium. Snack on Whole Foods: Fruits, nuts, and grains offer real nutrition and none of the additives.

Shifting from ultra-processed to whole foods can make a big difference in your health and help keep your body's natural ageing process at bay. Healthy swaps for a healthier you.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)