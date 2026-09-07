Celebrated chef Gaggan Anand opened his much-anticipated restaurant Raga at Janpath Market in New Delhi on August 26, and the buzz around it has been immense. The restaurant offers a 22-course tasting menu priced at Rs 11,111 per person.

With the craze around Raga, securing a table at this restaurant - which runs for a limited time - seems impossible. But given the overwhelming response, Raga has announced a unique initiative called "RAGA OnlyFans", giving a few lucky diners the chance to experience its food for free.





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According to an announcement shared on Instagram, the restaurant - which only makes dinner reservations via Raga's official website - received more than 7,000 reservation requests, prompting the launch of the campaign. No! It's not the OnlyFans that you might think. The restaurant has specified that this initiative has "no naked chefs, no paywall, or no dirty picture."

But before you think it is easy to win the contest, think again. The team also made it clear that "you can't buy your way in, you can't name-drop for a seat and 'I know Gaggan' definitely won't help."





In other words, the restaurant wants participants to prove they are genuine fans, in fact in their words - the 'crazier', the better.





Watch the full post below:

Recently, Gaggan Anand revealed his vision behind Raga in an exclusive conversation with NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal. He spoke about his long-awaited return to India with Raga being his first restaurant in the country. During the conversation, Anand described the restaurant as a homecoming of sorts, saying he wanted to create food rooted in Indian memories while making the most of local ingredients.





He also stressed that Raga is built around the "KISS" philosophy, short for "Keep It Simple and Straight", with dishes that reimagine familiar Indian flavours through modern techniques without losing their essence. The chef revealed that the 22-course menu has been designed to feel light despite its length, allowing diners to experience a range of flavours without feeling overwhelmed.





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Raga's name combines those of Gaggan Anand and his long-time business partner, Rydo Anton. Opened in collaboration with restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, the restaurant promises a progressive Indian dining experience in an intimate setting. The concept is also inspired by the idea of a raga in Indian classical music, reflecting a carefully composed and evolving journey.

The signature tasting menu is priced at Rs 11,111 per person, excluding beverages and wine pairings. Raga operates as a dinner-only restaurant, with service beginning at 5:30 pm and the last seating at 9 pm.





Those interested in making a reservation can find more details on the official Raga by Gaggan Anand website.