Pani Puri, also known as Gol Gappa, Gup Chup or Puchka in various parts of the country, occupies a special place in Indian hearts and stomachs. There's hardly anyone who doesn't like the idea of making a hole into the puri, loading it with a filling of their choice, which could be mashed potato, sprouts, or chopped onions, then dunking it into a sweet or sour tamarind water, and finally popping it into their mouth and waiting for the explosion of flavours. We are sure this description has already got you salivating. It came as no surprise that IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath started her New Year with India's most favourite street food - Gol Gappa! The dish, we are sure, warmed her heart and soul. Take a look:
Happy 2022! Gol Guppa aka Pani Puri to kick off the new year! pic.twitter.com/up2yl2xroo— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 1, 2022
(Also Read: Did You Know? Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee Is Also An Amazing Chef)
She shared a photo of herself on Twitter, devouring pani puri on New Year's Day. Gopinath captioned the post, “Happy 2022! Gol Guppa aka Pani Puri to kick off the new year!” The post went viral soon, and within a day of being shared, it had got over 32,000 likes. It was also retweeted over 900 times. Many of her followers even commented on it.
Since she was born in Kolkata, one of the users was curious why she hadn't said “phuchka”
Since once you belonged to Kolkata - wish if you could have used the term "Phuchka" as well !
Happy New Year— Sanjay Mukherjee (@SanjayM73565536) January 1, 2022
Another user felt that the Pani Puris available at restaurants were no match for those made by street vendors.
If u eating it in restaurants then i bet they are not as much tasty as they are by street vendors— Ranjot klair (@klair_ranjot) January 1, 2022
Two users also got into a discussion on the cost of pani puris 20 years later, keeping inflation in mind.
Mam can you predict how many gol gapppas will be served to us in 20 bucks 20 years later?— Yash. (@Datascientist3_) January 1, 2022
Current inflation rate ~5%
What's costing ₹20 today will cost ₹53.4 in 20 years, if the inflation rate remains about the same.
In most Indian cities you get about 8 Pani puris for ₹20.
Hence, in 2042, you will get 3.01 Pani puris for ₹20
Enjoy!— Farzi Batman (@BatmanShiv10) January 1, 2022
There was also a user who made a comparison between the pani puri's flavours and the “nation”.
Paani puri is the right term. Full of flavour. Just like our nation. ????— Monica K ???????? (@MonicaK2511) January 1, 2022
Believe it or not, there were also a couple of users who compared pani puri with economics.
One of batchmate had proposed pani puri theory to compare purchasing parity among indian cities, i guess you can use same for different economies ????— Rakesh jha (@Rakesh_Jha) January 1, 2022
One of them also wanted a phrase “Economic Golgappa” to be coined, just like economic bubble.
What a Khatta-Mitha Way to kick start a new year ... Like Economic Bubble, a phrase Economic Golgappa can also be coined. E.g. Global Economy is in the state of economic golgappa. Happy New Year Professor! ????????— Anand Saurabh (@iamanandsaurabh) January 1, 2022
Few of her followers also asked her to try having Pani Puris by the roadside, “standing on the pavement”, because they felt without that, the taste was incomplete.
Try standing roadside with people and then asking the theelewallah to customize every puri... ask for additional onion and shev ..More fun ☺️☺️— Vikram (@VikramNK2) January 1, 2022
You have to come to Kolkata and try the original - puchka. Preferably on a Sal leaf cup standing on the pavement!— Madhusudan Sikri (@SikriPackaging) January 1, 2022
But the taste of Panipuri is incomplete without enjoying at a roadside shop and without waiting to get our turn in the circular queue of 10 people.— Shuvrangshu (@Shuvrangshu5) January 1, 2022
Then there were also those who suggested Gopinath some options for the filling.
Try with matar( dried yellow - boiled) and green coriander leaves chatni with black salt and kaatai (sour agent ) and chillis and yes red chatney offcourse .— satya (@maytas1008) January 2, 2022
Truly, when it comes to street food, there's hardly anything that comes close to the sheer joy one feels on gobbling up pani puris. Don't you agree? Tell us in the comments.