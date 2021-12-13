When it comes to Golgappa, there is no denying that it is a much-loved street food dish. The popularity of Golgappa is evident from the fact that there are vendors selling it across practically every street. In this dish, crispy fried puris are filled with potato, chana, tangy chutneys, and teekha paani. Just a video of the making of Golgappa is enough to make us drool! Recently, a mesmerising video showed us the behind-the-scenes work that goes into the making of Golgappa. The strangely satisfying video is definitely giving us another reason to love this dish. Take a look:











The Golgappa video was shared by user u/PorkyPain in the sub-Reddit r/oddlysatisfying. It was shared on Saturday and has already garnered over 62.5k upvotes and hundreds of comments.

In the short 10-second clip, we could see the process of deep-frying Golgappas. Raw Golgappas are put into hot oil, and the moment they fry on one side, they automatically flip around on their own! The amazing Golgappa video indeed makes for a satisfying watch and seems almost magical. "The way these Indian Gol-Gappes flip on their own," wrote the user in the caption of the post.





Reddit users shared some funny reactions to the video. While some expressed their amazement, others admitted to watching the video on repeat. Take a look at some of the best reactions:











What did you think of the yummy Golgappa video? Tell us in the comments.