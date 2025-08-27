India's agricultural produce is making its mark globally, with fruits from states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka now reaching the UAE market. Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal shared the development on Instagram, posting pictures of fresh Garhwali apples. He confirmed that the first trial shipment of 1.2 metric tons of Swadeshi Garhwali apples from Pauri, Uttarakhand, has been sent to the UAE. The images show the deep-red apples neatly packed in cardboard boxes. Highlighting the benefits of export, he said, "Farmers from Uttarakhand will reap more profits for their hard work as demand surges."





"Dehradun to Dubai," read the caption of the post.







India is also expanding exports of its Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products. GI tags are granted to products with distinctive qualities tied to their place of origin, ensuring global recognition and authenticity. For the first time, 3 metric tons of GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime were exported from Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the UAE. The Indi Lime is prized for its strong aroma and unique taste.





"Kudos to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for facilitating the first-ever export," the minister wrote, alongside pictures of this rare lemon variety.





"This milestone unlocks fresh avenues for India's GI-tagged agri products in global markets and will create greater opportunities for our farmers and exporters," he added.

Apart from apples and limes, apricots from Kargil have also reached new markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, ANI reported. The 1.5 metric tons of exports were facilitated under the government's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which aims to identify, promote, and brand unique products from each district.