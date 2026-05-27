In a landmark moment for India's growing global cultural and trade presence, Great White Northern Spirits (GWNS) officially launched the ‘Indian Aisle in Canada' on Thursday, May 21st, 2026, at Nuvo Event Space, Canada . The initiative marks the historic debut of Indian spirits within Canada's duty-free retail landscape across major international gateways including Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, key airports across Alberta, as well as prominent land-border duty-free locations in Ontario and British Columbia. The evening's highlight was a Grand Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony celebrating the arrival of Indian heritage, craftsmanship, and premium offerings into mainstream international retail spaces.



The launch is being viewed as a significant milestone in India's expanding global footprint, aligning with the country's larger push over the past decade towards strengthening international partnerships, promoting Indian enterprise abroad, and taking Indian culture beyond borders. As India continues to emerge as a major economic and cultural force globally, initiatives such as the Indian Aisle reflect the growing international appetite for Indian products, stories and craftsmanship.





The presence of Indian spirits in Canada's premium duty-free ecosystem is not merely a retail development, but a symbol of India's soft power and evolving global identity where Indian brands are increasingly being recognised for quality, authenticity and heritage on the world stage.





Beyond commerce, the initiative also highlights the strengthening relationship between India and Canada through culture, tourism and trade. The visibility of Indian spirits across major Canadian travel hubs reflects the importance and influence of the Indian diaspora while opening new opportunities for cultural exchange and bilateral business growth. At a time when Indian cuisine, wellness, fashion, cinema, and artisanal products are finding wider global audiences, the Indian Aisle adds another powerful dimension to India's international cultural presence.

“ Today is not just about launching products into a new market; it is about opening doors for Indian heritage, craftsmanship and stories to travel globally, ” said Mr. Balaji Nagaraja and Ms. Pooja S., Founders of Great White Northern Spirits (GWNS) “ Canada's multicultural identity makes it the perfect home for an initiative like the Indian Aisle. Through this platform, we hope to create stronger cultural connections, introduce travellers to the richness of Indian spirits, and build meaningful commercial opportunities between India and Canada. This launch represents the coming together of tradition, innovation and international collaboration. ”





The exclusive launch event witnessed the presence of government officials, diplomatic representatives, cultural leaders, trade stakeholders, hospitality professionals, retail partners, and members of the media. Guests experienced an evening centred around networking, curated showcases of premium Indian spirits, cultural celebration, and ceremonial moments surrounding the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The launch marked not just a business milestone, but a proud cultural moment reflecting India's growing confidence and influence on the global stage.