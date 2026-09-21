For many, relishing their coffee every day isn't just about getting that morning kick to start the day. It's about enjoying the entire experience, from preparing the perfect cup to trying out different brews. Anyone who shares this love for coffee would probably relate to Indian international cricketer Dhruv Jurel. The wicketkeeper is a self-proclaimed coffee enthusiast and is often seen brewing his cuppa.





Recently, Australian coffee entrepreneur and barista Kirk Pearson captured Dhruv whipping up a cup of coffee. He shared a reel on Instagram with the text, “Indian wicketkeeper is a pro barista?”





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The video featured Dhruv standing right beside a coffee machine, getting involved in almost every step of the process. From weighing the coffee and handling the grinder to finally brewing the cup, the wicketkeeper seemed to be enjoying every bit of it. We could also spot him preparing pour-over coffee, a brewing method in which hot water is slowly poured over ground coffee placed in a filter, allowing the brewed coffee to pass through.





And that wasn't all. He was also spotted working on the finishing touches, including creating a design on top of the drink, looking every bit like someone who knows his way around a coffee machine.





The reel also captured him preparing different kinds of coffee, showing just how much he adores the drink.





Take a look:

The caption read, “I met @dhruvjurel earlier this year and learned he was really into coffee, so it was great to have him on the bar making some coffee with us. I'm surprised by how much he knows about coffee, to be honest.





“Always touring and playing high-performance matches must be hard to have hobbies. I suppose it's the athlete's mindset of always improving that instils this in him, and it would be a great way to unwind!”





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Kirk further praised Dhruv's skills, writing, “He will be a great barista when he one day opens his own shop or wants to become a barista champion! Just be sure to not hold on to those edges from @jaspritb1!!”





We're calling Dhruv Jurel a true-blue coffee lover for a reason. His social media posts often feature coffee, whether he is preparing it himself or simply relishing a cuppa. He once shared a carousel that showed him making the brew yet again. The last picture showed several coffee cups, which seemed to be the result of all his hard work.

Coffee lovers are often curious about everything that goes into their cuppa and never really stop experimenting or learning more about it.