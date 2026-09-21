What if your favourite fruit came as an ice cream but looked almost exactly like the real thing? A dessert spot in Mumbai has become the centre of all attention for its hyper-realistic ice creams, shaped like fruits and nuts, making them look almost too good to eat.











Content creators Shonit and Nidhi Amin visited the dessert spot and spent around Rs 700 on a selection of these unusual treats. Taking to Instagram, they gave a glimpse of the finger-licking ice creams and we genuinely can't tell the difference.

Also Read: How A Kerala Homemaker Turned Coconuts Into A Rs 20 Lakh-A-Month Global Business





About Mumbai's Dessert Spot Batch 06





Tucked away in a small lane, the dessert spot offers a variety of ice creams that resemble fruits and nuts. From strawberries and raspberries to bananas, oranges, hazelnuts and peanuts, each creation is carefully crafted to mimic the appearance and texture of the ingredient it represents. So, while they may look like a bowl of fresh fruit or a handful of nuts, they are actually frozen desserts.





What makes these desserts stand out is the attention to detail. The banana, for instance, comes with tiny dark speckles that mimic the appearance of a real fruit, while the raspberry has an uneven, textured surface that makes it look remarkably realistic. Even the peanut is crafted to closely resemble the actual nut, making it difficult to tell the difference at first glance.

But the experience is not just about their appearance. The ice creams not only look like actual fruits and nuts but also have the exact flavours of what they resemble.





The combination of their realistic appearance, familiar flavours and playful presentation makes them a fun dessert experience for anyone looking to try something different in Mumbai.





Also Read: MBA Graduate Left Her Corporate Job To Start Capsicum Farming, Now Earns Rs 4 Crore





Where To Find These Ice Creams?





You can head to Lower Parel in Mumbai to try Batch 06's hyper-realistic ice creams. The cart is open from 12 pm to 11 pm, with the cost for two estimated at around Rs 400–Rs 600.