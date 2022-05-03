The scorching heat has undoubtedly taken a toll on everyone's health. While some of us even dread taking a step outside the house, some of us have to work every day under the sun. Take, for instance, food delivery executives. They start early in the morning and work till late at night to make ends meet. From picking up your orders to reaching your home in this blazing heat is surely challenging. So, even if you take one small step and help them out in this weather, that help can go a long way. Talking about the same, recently, Indore police surprised a delivery food executive in the best way possible! The police's humanitarian deed has won the praises of many people. If you are wondering what exactly happened, allow us to tell you.





After seeing the delivery person working hard to deliver food packs to people's houses on his bicycle, several Indore police officers purchased a motorcycle for the 22-year-old employee of an online food delivery service as a humanitarian gesture. On Monday, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said it was during night patrolling when he saw Jay Halde drenched in sweat while cycling fast to deliver food parcels here in Madhya Pradesh. So, the station in-charge and some other personnel from the Vijay Nagar police station contributed money to make an initial payment at an automobile showroom and bought a motorcycle for Halde.

The official said the delivery man had told the police that he would pay the remaining instalments himself.





The delivery person also told PTI, "Earlier, I used to deliver six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I have been delivering 15-20 food parcels while moving around on the motorbike."