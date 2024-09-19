Getting food delivered at home is a common norm. Most delivery agents ride a scooter which has a box on the backseat to store the food. The food is packaged well with tight lids, tapes, and carry bags. However, one Vietnamese street food vendor has left the internet surprised with his impressive food delivery skills. Posted on Instagram by @saigonhappytour, the video shows the man smiling while riding a bike that he holds with one hand and has a tray full of food in the other.





What's surprising is that the food is full of soupy noodles and sauces and is not even covered. Just one small misstep in balancing or cycling could send the entire meal tumbling to the ground. The tray holds big bowls of rice noodles, tapioca noodles, wontons, bowls of soy sauce and many more items. One big bowl is even placed on top of three bowls.

The video went viral and has clocked more than one million views. "Food app delivery got nothing on this legend," the video creator says.

Watch the full video here:







Instagram users were impressed after seeing the man's balancing skills. Here are some comments on the video:





"I can barely ride a bike and he's doing it one-handed, holding 5 bowls of noodles while getting interviewed," a viewer wrote. Another added, "Wow! That takes serious skills!! Saigon is an amazing place with amazing people!"

An impressed viewer said, "Bro... he's on a pedal bike too, not even a motorbike. Mad skills." A comment read, "Oh wow, he's the GOAT for delivery services. Uber Eats got nothing on him!!!"





Inspired by the skills, an Instagram user commented, "There should be an Olympics event for delivering a tray of food on a bicycle."





What do you think of this Vietnamese vendor's food delivery style? Share with us in the comments section.