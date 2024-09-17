As foodies well know, experimentation can lead to the stuff of dreams or nightmares. Recently, a street vendor's so-called "Arabic sushi" has left food lovers wondering whether there are any limits to fusion dishes. The reel by 'india_eat_mania' has clocked over 11 million views so far. In the now-viral video, we see the cook assembling different elements and describing them. He first spreads a sheet of nori on the mat and spreads soy sauce on it. Next, he adds a layer of what seems to be sushi rice. He sprinkles some sesame seeds on top. The vlogger questions the cook as he adds the other components of the filling.

He explains that he is adding paneer cooked with "Arabic" masalas, cucumber, carrots, bell peppers and 2-3 types of sauces. Once all these ingredients have been layered, he rolls the mat and cuts the roll into 9 pieces. He garnishes them with cheese and cherry tomatoes. The sides include cabbage mixed with Korean sauces, as well as small portions of an unnamed Japanese sauce, jalapeno sauce and another kind of sauce. As per the caption, this dish costs Rs 250 and can be found in Chatori Gali in Lucknow. Watch the complete viral video below:







The comments section was filled with disapproval. A few tried to defend the dish, but many were unhappy with the fusion of flavours. Some also pointed out that the basic inspiration wasn't sushi, but the Korean delicacy known as kimbap. Check out some of the reactions below:





"As an Indian, I apologise."





"Sushi- Japanese, Masala- Arabic, Sauce- Korean, Jalapeno- Mexican."





"Arabic Sushi, Japanese dish, Indian style, Korean sauce."





"It's kimbap, Korean food not Japanese.





"How will you feel if chicken is mixed with Puran Poli?"





"Maggi Fanta ice cream masala sushi please."





"Mae bolne wala tha ki ye Japanese Sushi nahi, Korean Gimbap h but fir realize hua, tandoori paneer spring roll hai." ["I was going to say that this is not Japanese Sushi but Korean kimbap, but then I realised it's a tandoori paneer spring roll actually."]





"Someone warned this would happen."





Before this, a video featuring a dal-rice sushi dish went viral. Click here to read the full story.

