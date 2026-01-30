Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing sent shockwaves among fans. On January 27, the beloved artist shared a post on Instagram, announcing that he will not be taking up any "new assignments". However, Arijit's creative pursuits extend beyond his musical career. Did you know that last year, the artist also opened a restaurant, Heshel, in his hometown, Jiaganj, in Murshidabad, West Bengal? If you are wondering what sets Heshel apart from other celebrity-owned restaurants, it is worth noting that the dining establishment reportedly serves wholesome meals for Rs 40.





Heshel, a long-standing family business, is run by Arijit Singh's father. The restaurant is known for offering a wide range of delectable Indian dishes at incredibly low prices – a charitable initiative by the singer to provide budget-friendly meals for the masses.

All About Arijit Singh's Restaurant Heshel

According to reports, Heshel serves food for Rs 40 to a certain section of people, including students, labourers, daily wagers, and elderly residents who require reliable, nutritious food at reasonable rates.

The menu comprises a vibrant spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, prepared in Punjabi and Bengali styles. The veg thali is available for approximately Rs 40, while for students, the amount is reportedly reduced to Rs 30.





Heshel is devoid of flashy decor, over-the-top interiors and a fancy ambience, reflecting Arijit Singh's grounded approach and focus on simplicity. It features a basic design that prioritises comfort, functionality and the warmth of a community space over visual extravagance.

What Is On The Menu At Heshel

Heshel is a haven for foodies, especially those who love authentic cuisines. Apart from the thalis, the vegetarian menu includes items like mix veg (Rs 150), veg handi (Rs 170), Navratna Korma (Rs 80), aloo jeera (Rs 100) and shahi paneer (Rs 190), among others.





The non-vegetarian menu comprises items such as chicken korma (Rs 180), chicken chaap (Rs 200), chicken rezala (Rs 180), chicken kassa (Rs 160), chicken patiala (Rs 200) and chicken tikka masala (Rs 370).

That's not all. Other special items on the menu include veg pulao (Rs 150), Kashmiri pulao (Rs 200), veg biryani (Rs 150), Heshel special chicken biryani (Rs 200) and Heshel special mutton biryani (Rs 250).





Apart from that, there are different types of veg and non-veg kebabs, a wide variety of breads (roti, naan, parathas) and papads. Customers can also enjoy beverages such as coffee, tea and cold drinks, along with ice cream.





Heshel remains open from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm every day.

When Arijit Singh Shared His Love For Food

Back in 2016, Arijit Singh, in a conversation with The New Indian Express, spoke about his food preferences. “I am basically a non-vegetarian, but I also love vegetarian food. In non-vegetarian fare, my favourite is chicken, and I like to have some vegetarian dishes along with my chicken. My breakfast is random. It could be whatever is made at home, basically home food. My lunch is dal and sabzi,” he revealed, adding that he is fond of home-cooked meals.