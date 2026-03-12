Ramadan in Hyderabad is truly special. As the fast breaks and iftar begins, the city fills with the aroma of haleem, kebabs, sweets, and steaming plates of biryani. Ask any local where to eat, and you will get endless suggestions. While dishes like double ka meetha, apricot delight, and mandi are must-tries, if there is one dish that truly captures the soul of Hyderabad, it is Hyderabadi biryani. If you are visiting Hyderabad during Ramadan, here are some of the best places where you can enjoy an unforgettable plate of biryani.

Best Places In Hyderabad For Biryani

1. Pista House

One of the most popular food spots in Hyderabad, Pista House, has been serving delicious food since 1997. While the restaurant is famous for its GI-tagged haleem during Ramadan, their biryani is just as loved. The Zafrani Nalli Biryani is a must-try here, made with fragrant rice and tender meat. You will also find a wide range of options such as Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, Chicken 65 Biryani, Chicken Dum Biryani, and even Paneer Biryani.





Where: Multiple outlets

Cost: Rs. 1,000 (for two)

2. Hotel Shadab

Photo Credit: Instagram/@shadabfood

Located in the old city area, Hotel Shadab is known for serving traditional Hyderabadi food that locals swear by. Their biryani is rich, aromatic, and packed with flavour. The mutton and chicken biryanis are the most popular here, with tender meat layered with perfectly cooked basmati rice. They also serve fish, prawn, and vegetarian biryani, so there is something for everyone. Along with biryani, dishes such as Pakistani Chicken and Nizami Handi come highly recommended.





Where: Madina Circle, 21-1-140-144, High Court Rd, near High Court, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad

Cost: Rs. 1,000 (for two)

3. Shah Ghouse

For over 40 years, Shah Ghouse has been one of Hyderabad's most loved biryani destinations. Even late at night, you will find people lining up to enjoy their famous biryani. The Mutton Special Biryani is a favourite, known for its bold spices and juicy meat. The restaurant is also popular for its Irani chai, mandi, and classic desserts such as qubani ka meetha and fruit custard.





Where: Multiple outlets

Cost: Rs. 1,000 (for two)

4. Grand Hotel

Photo Credit: Facebook/Grand Hotel and Restaurant

Grand Hotel has been serving food lovers in Hyderabad for nearly 90 years, making it one of the city's most iconic restaurants. Their biryani is known for bold spices and generous portions. The Chicken Biryani and Mutton Biryani are the stars here, with aromatic rice and tender meat cooked slowly for deep flavour. If you enjoy spicy, flavourful food, this place is worth a visit. Along with biryani, their Mutton Nalli, Irani Haleem, and Andhra Chicken Curry are also worth trying.





Where: Plot 4-1-395, opposite Big Bazaar, Abids, Hyderabad

Cost: Rs. 1,000 (for two)

5. Hotel Nayaab

Hotel Nayaab is a small and humble restaurant that has been serving authentic Hyderabadi dishes since 1986. Despite its simple setting, the food here is packed with flavour and loved by locals. Their mutton and chicken biryani are especially popular, with perfectly spiced rice and tender meat. If you visit during Ramadan, do not miss their haleem, paya, and keema, which are hugely popular among regulars.





Where: 22-8-111 & 112, Nayapul Rd, beside Bata showroom, Chatta Bazaar, Nassir Complex, Darulshifa, Hyderabad

Cost: Rs. 850 (for two)

6. Cafe Bahar

Cafe Bahar is one of the most famous biryani spots in Hyderabad and has been around since 1973. Their biryani is slow-cooked using the traditional dum technique, allowing the spices and meat to blend beautifully with the rice. The result is a rich and aromatic dish that keeps people coming back. Known for generous portions and consistent taste, Cafe Bahar remains a favourite among locals.





Where: 3-5/815-A, Hyderguda, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad

Cost: Rs. 850 (for two)

7. Chicha's

Chicha's is a good place to enjoy authentic Hyderabadi food in a lively and comfortable setting. The bright interiors and spacious seating make it suitable for families and large groups. Their chicken and mutton biryani are full of flavour and cooked using traditional methods. Apart from biryani, dishes such as malai paya and haleem are also popular here.





Where: Multiple outlets

Cost: Rs. 1,000 (for two)

8. Biryaniwalla & Co.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Biryaniwalla and Co.

Biryaniwalla & Co. is a laid-back restaurant known for serving classic Hyderabadi biryani with consistent quality. Their mutton biryani is particularly popular for its fragrant rice and well-balanced spices. The flavours are simple yet rich, which is why many locals consider it a hidden gem.





Where: Plot No. 100, Banjara Hills Rd No. 3, beside TV9 office, SBI Executive Enclave, Green Valley, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Cost: Rs. 1,200 (for two)

9. Savya

Savya offers a more refined dining experience while celebrating traditional Indian flavours. Their Special Chicken Biryani is inspired by Hyderabad's culinary heritage and is known for fragrant rice and tender chicken. Another dish worth trying here is the Mutton Safeda Pulao, a delicately spiced preparation that highlights the richness of slow-cooked meat.





Where: Ground Floor, Tanvi Towers, Plot No. 7, Inorbit Mall Rd, opposite Durgam Cheruvu Lake, Doctor's Colony, Madhapur, Hyderabad

Cost: Rs. 1,500 (for two)

10. Tosh-e-Daan

Tosh-e-Daan offers a royal Mughlai dining experience with a menu full of rich, flavourful dishes. Their biryani selection is impressive and ideal for those who want to try something special. The Murgh Dum Hyderabadi Biryani is a classic favourite, while the Nalli Gosht Biryani with tender lamb shanks is a must-try for meat lovers. They also serve a grand Raan Biryani, perfect for sharing.





Where: 1-61/SO/202, First Floor, Oak Plaza, Khajaguda-Nanakramguda Rd, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Cost: Rs. 1,400 (for two)





If there is one thing Hyderabad does better than most cities, it is biryani. And during Ramadan, biryani at these spots feels even more special.