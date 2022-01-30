Actress Bhagyashree is a self-proclaimed foodie, and her social media posts are often about mouth-watering dishes. If you follow her closely, you would know that she advocates a healthy lifestyle while still enjoying the pleasures of sampling a range of cuisines. Bhagyashree is also an active traveller who loves exploring different places. Recently, she travelled to Mahabaleshwar, located in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra. And we are swooning over her culinary adventures from the hill station. On Instagram Stories, Bhagyashree shared a photo of a plate of poha. Alongside, we could see another plate with a piece of sliced cake and strawberries.





The strawberries looked fresh and straight from the farm. And we aren't surprised because Mahabaleshwar is famous for its strawberry farms.





Bhagyashree used three hashtags to sum up her experience — “Travel diaries”, “Mahabaleshwar” and “Jungle Trek”.





In the next post, we could see her husband, Himalaya Dasani, enjoying some champagne. Seems like they had a gala time there.





Take a look:





(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Grew This Fruit In Her Garden And Is Now Delighted To Pluck It)

Bhagyashree makes sure she documents every aspect of her travel. She often leaves us with a rumbling tummy with her food updates. While travelling a few weeks ago, she just shared a photo of a bowl of Maggi and made us hungry. Her tasty, instant noodles were cooked with the quintessential masala and chopped tomatoes. Bhagyashree just added a couple of hashtags to the photo — "Travel diaries" and "Maggi meals".





A few months ago, Bhagyashree was in Hyderabad. From there, too, she shared her food experiences. She began her day with a cup of coffee. For lunch, she relished paneer tikka, with a side of salad, some greens, and green chutney.





A few months ago, Bhagyashree was in Hyderabad. From there, too, she shared her food experiences. She began her day with a cup of coffee. For lunch, she relished paneer tikka, with a side of salad, some greens, and green chutney. To see the photographs, click here.





We hope Bhagyashree continues to travel in this manner and makes us feel like we, too, are a part of her trips.