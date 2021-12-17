Remember Bhagyashree? The one-time wonder actor who shot to fame with 'Maine Pyar Kiya', won millions of hearts, and left her fans wanting for more. Even though Bhagyashree bid adieu to movies, she still remains in touch with her fans through social media. More than anything else, she inspires us all to lead a healthy lifestyle - she keeps posting pictures of her healthy meals and healthy diet tips. And just like all of us, she too gives in to her temptations sometimes, much to our delight. She was in Hyderabad this morning and shared her foodie experiences from there on her Instagram story.



In the morning, she posted a picture of a cup of coffee that she was holding in her hands. In the next picture, she could be seen sipping on the coffee while snuggling under the sheets on her bed. Going by the background of the picture and her hashtag, we could make out that she was staying in Park Hyatt Hotel, Hyderabad. She also wrote on the pictures: #coffeetime #morningvibes.



Take a look:





For lunch, Bhagyashree went simple with a plate of paneer tikka with a side of salad and some greens, accompanied by green chutney.



Here's the picture:

We love how Bhagyashree shared her love for food while maintaining a balanced diet. Just recently, she shared why adding zinc to our diet is important. Earlier she shared tips on how to use curd to maintain sound gut health. We also loved seeing her healthy lunch and dinner meals, full of greens. And we could totally relate when she had an indulgent breakfast of waffles for lunch.



Bhagyashree's Instagram feed is a delight for all us foodies out there.