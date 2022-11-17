Travelling is on the cards for many Indians, as we pack up our bags and jet off to exotic destinations. From Maldives to Sri Lanka, Australia to London - there are so many interesting vacation spots on our minds. And what's a good vacation without some food? Even our Bollywood celebrities are no different in this respect. Recently, Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share snippets from her latest trip to New York. And considering that she is a huge foodie, her vacation featured some good food too! Take a look at Mira Kapoor's food diaries from New York:

Mira Kapoor enjoyed some good food while she was in New York.

In Mira Kapoor's New York food journey, we could see many delicious meals. Her food journey started with an interesting muffin. It seemed to be larger than normal and also had a savoury twist to it. The wonderful muffin looked quite huge and extremely appetising. Mira Kapoor's friend, Priyanka Agrawal, shared the click on her Instagram story. "Lil' muffin," she wrote in the caption.

In the next story, we could see Mira Kapoor and her friend enjoying a wholesome meal together. They were at a restaurant that seemed to be a fusion place serving Indo-Chinese food. Mira Kapoor was enjoying a dosa that was drizzled with cheese and also seemed to have a Chinese element to it. "Full house, full heart," read the caption to the story. It seemed to be a wholesome and fulfilling meal.





We hope to see more such foodie diaries from Mira Kapoor's New York journey! What did you think of the delicious food? Tell us in the comments below.