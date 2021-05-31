Mira Kapoor is probably one of the biggest foodies on Instagram. Whether it's experimenting with cooking or appreciating the food cooked by her young ones, the diva keeps sharing snippets from her foodie diaries. Recently, Mira Kapoor had expressed her surprise after she made a simple cucumber salad with smashed garlic and ginger. The recipe was sourced from a vegetarian cookbook. "Didn't think the simple ingredients would taste so good. I was expecting a regular kachumber," she wrote on Instagram. The stunning influencer has now shared a picture of a yummy Gujarati thali she devoured at home. Take a look:











"Not-a-Khichdi by Hansa. Saras Gujju Thali Supriya Ben," wrote Mira Kapoor in the Instagram story. She was making a reference to the characters of 'Khichdi', a popular comedy show which was also later made into a movie. Interestingly, the character 'Hansa' in the series is played by Shahid Kapoor's mother-in-law Supriya Pathak, who Mira Kapoor mentioned in the story.

In the yummy Gujarati thali, we could spot multiple delicacies from the cuisines of the state. There was a flavourful kadhi paired with rice. We could also spot some delectable vegetables cooked Gujarat-style and served with the popular thepla. There was also a serving of delightful rice dhokla in the thali as a 'farsaan' or Gujarati snack. Overall, the wonderful spread was indeed delicous and tempting to say the least!





The lavish spread by Mira Kapoor indeed looked tempting. We are still wondering who the chef of the delicious Gujarati meal was! Who do you think cooked the thali? Tell us in the comments below.