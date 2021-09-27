Mira Kapoor has returned home in Mumbai, after catching up with her husband Shahid Kapoor for a quiet getaway at an undisclosed location in the hills. This birthday getaway resulted in the 27-year-old gaining a little bit of weight, but she had no regrets about the 'much-deserved' break. "I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart," she wrote on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture of a delish treat that she had on her return, tagging actor Ishaan Khatter and teasing him with it. Take a look:

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Needs This Comfort Food Even On A Holiday, Can You Guess?)





"Ishaan Khatter, I'm back lovaahhh," she wrote in the caption of the story. In the click, we could see some yummy puff pastry filled with sugary pistachios and nuts. The dessert seemed to resemble the middle Eastern dessert Baklava. Mira Kapoor seemed to be teasing her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter with the delish treats, which she devoured upon her return to Mumbai.

Mira Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share quite the camaraderie on social media. The duo often responds to each other's Instagram AMAs, and leaves comments on posts too. We have also found proof of their shared love for coffee, as we can see in posts on their Instagram timelines. While Mira Kapoor wore a t-shirt with a hilarious quote about coffee, Ishaan Khatter shared his go-to coffee recipe. Take a look:

We would love to see how Ishaan Khatter responds to Mira Kapoor's tempting Instagram story! What did you think of these celebrity food diaries? Tell us in the comments below.