India once again asserted its dominance over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, clinching their Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday with a confident six-wicket win. India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his squad for stepping up when it mattered most. "The way the boys are stepping up in every game, it's making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character."





Since the big win, Suryakumar has been trending on X, with fans applauding both his leadership and consistency. A key part of Yadav's success lies off the pitch - his carefully monitored diet and fitness regime designed to keep him at the top of his game.

Suryakumar Yadav's Diet: A Tailored Meal Structure

According to dietitian Shwetha Bhatia, founder of Mind Your Fitness and Suryakumar's longtime nutritionist, his diet revolves around a structured meal plan. Initially, Yadav followed a three-meal routine, which expanded to four meals after he resumed activity following a hernia surgery in 2024. To boost his agility, Bhatia significantly reduced his carbohydrate intake.

What Suryakumar Yadav Eats And Does Not Eat

High-protein diet: Each meal includes high-quality proteins like eggs, fish, and meat.

Each meal includes high-quality proteins like eggs, fish, and meat. Low-carb diet: Rice is off the table, and instead of wheat flour, Yadav opts for low-carb rotis made from nut- and seed-based flours. Carbohydrates and dals are kept minimal, especially when his activity levels are low.

Rice is off the table, and instead of wheat flour, Yadav opts for low-carb rotis made from nut- and seed-based flours. Carbohydrates and dals are kept minimal, especially when his activity levels are low. Healthy fats: His diet includes nuts, avocados, and other healthy fats like Omega-3s.

His diet includes nuts, avocados, and other healthy fats like Omega-3s. Hydrating meals: Soups and chaanch (buttermilk) feature prominently in his meals, boosting hydration.

Soups and chaanch (buttermilk) feature prominently in his meals, boosting hydration. No dairy: Dairy products are deliberately excluded since he isn't fond of them.

Five-Point Agenda Behind Suryakumar's Diet

Suryakumar's nutrition strategy is built on five key goals:

Enhance performance during training and matches.

Maintain body fat in the athletic range of 12-15%.

Ensure cognitive alertness and sustained energy.

Reduce cravings and minimise the need for frequent refuelling.

Promote quick and effective recovery after games or workouts.

This low-carb, high-protein approach aligns with recent research suggesting that performance can improve under structured carbohydrate restriction.





Hydration Is Key In Suryakumar's Diet

Hydration remains a priority, with regular intake of fluids and electrolytes. Bhatia adjusts Yadav's diet depending on match schedules, training intensity, and travel, introducing varied cuisines to keep things interesting.

Disciplined Diet Over Cheat Meals

"Surya has the mindset of an elite athlete and prioritises his performance over everything else," Bhatia previously told PTI. He doesn't crave junk or comfort food, and even when meals become monotonous, healthier options or cheat meals are strategically planned with portion control and timing to avoid any negative impact on his performance.