Food safety officers in Rajasthan inspected multiple canteens in the Rajasthan High Court premises on Monday, September 2, 2024, reported PTI. After the inspection, the team found that all canteens on the premises were running without a food licence. "All the canteens were found to be operating without food licences," Additional Commissioner Food Safety Pankaj Ojha said, adding, "Hygiene and sanitation conditions were not found to be proper." The officers found several shocking food safety and hygiene violations across multiple canteens.





The inspection found several shortcomings in the canteens' following of food safety and hygiene norms, from rotten and expired products used to prepare food to dirty utensils and kitchen equipment. Among the list of unfit food items, the officers found rotten potatoes and rotten onions in use at the canteens. They also found artificial colours being added to the food, and several food products in use were past their expiry date. What's more, the utensils and stoves used in the canteens were dirty.

Additional Commissioner Food Safety Pankaj Ojha said that during the inspection, fungus was found in the fridge of a canteen. Apart from this, rusted boxes were also found in which spices and other food products were kept.

He said, "Shop No. 15, 12 and 9, Saras Dairy Booth No. 181, shop No. 21, 19, 17 and 8 were inspected in which food items were being sold and canteens were being run," reported PTI.

The food safety officers have prohibited these food operators from conducting commercial activities on the high court premises until they obtain a valid license.