Eating is something we all do every day, but doing it gracefully takes a bit of awareness. Etiquette at the table isn't only about which fork to use, but also about respect and creating a pleasant experience for everyone. Simple habits like sitting straight, chewing quietly, waiting for others to be served, and keeping your phone away make a big difference. The internet has now been chewing on something new, a debate over bread and butter etiquette. A British etiquette coach shared his take on the "proper" way to enjoy it, only to be hilariously countered by a content creator on Instagram.





In a clip, William Hanson advised, "Take a piece of bread from the communal platter and break a small part of the bread off. Make sure you butter on the plate. Don't be an air butterer." Hanson was seen carefully transferring bread from a large platter to his plate before breaking off a piece and preparing to butter it.

The video then cuts to content creator Arieff Yong, who hilariously mocked Hanson's lesson in a playful, exaggerated British accent. "No, this is bread and butter etiquette," he began, holding a butter knife. "First of all, there's no such thing as bread and butter etiquette. It's as useless as beans on toast. And there's no such thing as a bread plate. A plate is a plate."





With a single piece of bread and a blob of butter before him, Yong continued his parody, "Calling it otherwise is as useless as British cooking," he said before bursting into laughter. He then spread butter directly over the bread and added, "Just spread the butter on the bread as such. No need to take it piece by piece, because that is called colonisation. And you've already done that," the comedian joked.





"The uselessness of bread and butter etiquette," he wrote as the caption.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral.





A user commented, "Dear William, what is the proper etiquette to buttering my bread."





Another wrote, "you have roasted them on behalf of all Indians. Thank you for the community and nation service you are doing."





"The colonisation reference. I almost choked on my bread," a comment read.





Someone said, "Just eat your bread and butter how you like it guys, no ceremony needed."





"Love your assassination of British food etiquette," read a comment.





A user wrote, "Roasted with butter."





How do you butter your bread? Let us know in the comments below!