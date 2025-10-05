A Bengaluru outlet of the popular fast-food chain KFC has come under fire after a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that a customer was served rotten meat in a burger. The incident was reported by an X handle called Karnataka Portfolio, which claimed that one of their followers had experienced an "unbearable stench and visibly rotten meat" upon opening a Hot & Spicy Chicken Zinger Burger she had ordered. According to the post, the customer described the burger patty as "slimy, spoiled, and completely inedible."





Also Read: Food Inequality Is Fuelling Both Global Hunger And Climate Change: New Report





Believing it to be an isolated incident, she allegedly asked for a replacement. However, the post states that the second burger was in the "same spoiled condition" with a foul odour. When she raised the issue with the staff, they allegedly dismissed her concern, saying, "It's just the sauce smell." The post further claimed that instead of addressing the issue, the outlet staff attempted to replace her chicken burger with a vegetarian one. The woman reportedly pointed out that she regularly orders the same burger at KFC's Koramangala outlet and had "never faced such an issue" before.

The situation allegedly became more alarming when she noticed that other families, including children, were being served similar food. Another customer who requested a replacement patty was reportedly given another piece of "rotten meat." When customers demanded to see the kitchen - something the outlet's signage claimed was permitted - the staff allegedly made multiple excuses, saying entry was not allowed after 10 PM or that the manager was unavailable. The post alleged that when access was eventually granted, customers were "horrified" by what they saw.

"Filthy Kitchen" And "Rotten Meat" Allegations

According to the X post, the breading water used for coating chicken was "dirty and contaminated," and the cooking oil was "blackened from repeated use." The cold storage area allegedly contained "foul-smelling meat, mouldy sheets, rust, and filth," while the floor was described as "stained and covered with spit marks."





The post further claimed that the staff locked the kitchen for nearly half an hour after the police arrived, during which time Swiggy and Zomato orders continued to be dispatched. It was alleged that "30-40 deliveries were sent out using the same spoiled meat."

Management's Reaction

In perhaps the most shocking part of the post, the outlet's manager allegedly admitted that he "would not serve such food to his own family" but still insisted that the food "meets their standards."





The incident, if proven true, raises serious concerns about hygiene and food safety compliance at the outlet. Food in such a state can pose severe health risks, including food poisoning and infections.

Watch the full post below:

NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the user.





The internet wasted no time reacting to the news.





One user wrote, "Every restaurant should allow customers to visit the kitchen at any point of time. And restaurants that don't follow proper hygiene should be immediately closed with cancellation of the food license."





Another user wrote, "If QSRs are in this state, I don't even want to imagine the condition of so called cloud kitchens that serve via the popular food delivery apps."





"Cooked and uncooked meat near each other is a healthy disaster," commented a third user.





"This is not the first time its happening there..I totally stopped going to that outlet as i experienced this issue multiple times. If possible, do not eat from there if you care for your health," wrote another X user.





Also Read: Delhi Woman's "Small Gesture" For Zomato Agent Goes Viral, Wins Hearts

NDTV has reached out to KFC but there's no response yet.