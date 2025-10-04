Blenders are like a best friend in the kitchen. These sleek, quiet, and efficient tools, more commonly used in foreign countries, are great for making smoothies or soups without breaking a sweat. On the other hand, there is the good old Indian mixer. It is sturdier but louder, built for grinding masalas or preparing chutneys. Not to forget the struggle of holding onto the lid with all your might, praying it does not come off and spill everything inside. Ever had a similar experience? Then this video will surely make your day.





A digital creator shared a video on Instagram showing how effortlessly people abroad use blenders versus how dramatically Indians wrestle with their mixers. The clip opens with the woman pouring ingredients into a blender and just leaving it to do its work. Enter a mixie, and the scene changes drastically. The woman uses both her hands to clasp the lid as tightly as she can, as if the spinning jar is about to erupt at any second – which, to be honest, is a real possibility. The struggle is not only hilarious but also relatable.

Watch the full video below:

The internet had a good laugh watching the video.





“If the house doesn't vibrate, the mixie isn't strong enough,” agreed a user.





“Actually, I had tried the first method on my Indian mixer, but the lid came loose and the chutney spilt everywhere, so I never ever tried again,” admitted another.





“Mixers need our physical and emotional support,” joked an individual.





“Well, I have used both. The Indian one doesn't have a locking system. Abroad ones don't work until the lid is locked,” pointed out one person.





“I grew up in Canada and still put my hand on the blender because my mom would do it out of habit,” revealed someone else.





“Our mixie has a dual purpose. With a lid, it is a blender; without a lid, it is a wall decorator. And the highlight is that it chops everything except the ingredients,” read an explanatory remark.

So far, the video has amassed 36.6 million views.