In an initiative to promote healthier living among people, the Karnataka health department has recently issued a notification ordering prohibition on use of artificial colours in preparation of the kebabs sold in the market. State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. He further stated that food vendors violating the rule will have to face "serious action including 7 years of jail time and a fine of up to Rs. 10 lakhs".





According to Dinesh Gundu Rao's post, the State Government took the decision after testing 39 samples of eight kebab variants in laboratory. Each of the samples were said to contain artficial colours - sunset yellow and carmiosine - which may cause adverse health issues.





Also Read: Rajasthan Authorities Find Some MDH, Everest Spices "Unsafe": Report

Find the detailed post here:

In no time, the news took the internet by storm, with people from different walks of life welcoming the decision with open arms. They also shared their suggestions to make the move yet more effective.





"Sir, this is a very good initiative. Do you have any portal to complain about those restaurants who use artificial colour. Also, please deploy your team to raid in all the ambur biryani and kabab shops," a person wrote.





Another comment read, "This is a good citizen centric order that will be effective with regular checks by officials. Will BBMP officials check wedding/party halls that are illegally running kitchens on a catering license? They are catering to crowds while operating in unhygienic and unsafe conditions."





Also Read: Spice Samples From MDH, Everest, Clear Food Authority Tests: Sources





A third comment read, "Good decision. Please also ban usage of plastic sheets for making idli and supply of hot lunch and dishes in plastic trays and cans."





"Good move, but why ban only on kebabs? Why not in all food items? I am sure it's been used in all other foods like sweets, ice creams, gravies, fried rice etc. In my opinion, it should be banned for all food items," a person suggested.





Also Read: Are You Eating Plastic? Ditch These 5 Daily Items Infusing Your Diet With Microplastics





"Sir, please ban these artificial colours completely, instead of banning it on particular dishes!" another comment read.





Earlier in March, Karnataka Government prohibited use of food colouring agent, Rhodamine-B, which was widely used in foods like gobhi manchurian and cotton candy. According to Dinesh Gundu Rao, "Stringent action will be taken against restaurants that are found to be using such chemicals for food preparation," reports PTI.