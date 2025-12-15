The fusion of food and art has always been a feast for the eyes. From intricate cake designs to elaborate fruit arrangements, culinary creativity knows no bounds. In a stunning display of artistic expression, a talented artist from Tamil Nadu has gone viral for creating a remarkable portrait of South star Rajinikanth using carrots and beans.

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows VJ Harishviji Artmaster sitting on his living room floor as he transforms it into a canvas for a striking portrait of Rajinikanth. The video begins with a wide shot of the floor, where several bundles of neatly arranged beans can be seen. The artist starts by shaping Rajinikanth's iconic hairstyle and then moves on to create his eyes, nose and moustache.

He carefully uses a handful of carrots to accentuate details such as the neck chain. As the portrait takes shape, its resemblance to the legendary actor becomes impossible to ignore. A black-and-white image of Rajinikanth is also added in the corner of the clip to allow viewers to trace the similarities between the original and the recreated version.

Below the portrait, the artist wrote "HBD 50 YEARS OF RAJINISM" using beans. The stunning art piece was created to honour Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday and to celebrate his remarkable 50-year milestone in the film industry.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The video struck a chord with Rajinikanth fans and art lovers alike. One user wrote, "This is called talent."





Another commented, "Best performance."





Someone else said, "Excellent, sir."





An individual shared their opinion on the portrait and wrote, "Mind-blowing art."





"What a talented person!" read another comment.





What do you think of the vegetable portrait? Let us know in the comments section below.