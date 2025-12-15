Winter in India has its own food mood, and ponk fits right into it. For those who do not know, ponk is made from tender green jowar that is harvested early, lightly roasted and eaten fresh. It is a seasonal snack that is popular in parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Simple, warm and full of flavour, ponk is all about fresh produce and minimal fuss. It is the kind of winter snack people wait all year for. Recently, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared his love for this seasonal favourite on X and Instagram. His posts grabbed many eyeballs online.





Posting a picture of the treat on X, he wrote that ponk is his "favourite winter snack". Harsh Goenka added that it's "green jowar, lightly roasted, rushed daily from Surat to Mumbai". Harsh Goenka also broke down his perfect ponk mix. Think salt, lemon, makhana sugar balls, sev, and "a spoon of garlic chutney". He summed it up by saying it can "transport you to heaven". His version also came with "a little hara chana twist", making the winter treat even more interesting.

Harsh Goenka also shared his favourite way to enjoy ponk on Instagram. Here's his recipe:

Take fresh ponk and warm it slightly to bring out its natural aroma. Sprinkle a pinch of salt to enhance the flavour. Drizzle fresh lemon juice for a bright, zesty kick. Add a handful of makhana sugar balls for a sweet, crunchy contrast. Fold in a spoonful of garlicky chutney to give it a savoury punch. Sprinkle some crisp sev on top for added texture. Mix everything gently, making sure the kernels remain intact, and the flavours combine evenly. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Why Ponk Is A Winter Favourite

Ponk is not just a snack; it is an experience of winter in India. Its charm lies in its freshness and simplicity. Lightly roasted green jowar kernels, harvested at their tender stage, have a unique, nutty flavour and a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture. The seasonal nature of ponk makes it special - available only for a few months, it is a treat people eagerly await.

Nutritional Profile Of Ponk

Green jowar, the base of ponk, is naturally rich in essential nutrients. It is a great source of dietary fibre, aiding digestion and keeping you full for longer. Jowar is also gluten-free, making it suitable for those with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. It contains complex carbohydrates, providing sustained energy, and is rich in iron, magnesium and antioxidants, supporting overall health.





