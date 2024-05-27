Kolkata Knight Riders fans were in for a treat on Sunday as their team picked up the Indian Premier League trophy beating SunRisers Hyderabad. As we all know, a grand victory calls for a grand celebration. Not only did the team have a blast, but they made sure to keep all their fans in the loop. In a video shared by the official Instagram page of the team, we can see the team cutting a cake and celebrating their victory by splashing champagne. We also could not help but notice the tiered cake with the KKR logo, several stars, and a champagne design on top. Such a treat to the eyes.

As KKR captain Shreyas Iyer entered the room with the trophy, the entire team cheered in joy. Since the win coincided with player Sunil Narine's birthday, there were not one but two cakes. Sunil cut the birthday cake, and another star player, Ramandeep Singh, cut the tiered cake that read, “Congratulations Champions of 2024.” Of course, there was cake-smearing fun. Other players such as Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Manish Pandey were also seen in the clip.





Check out the video below:

Fans from all over the country shared their reactions in the comment section.





A user wrote, “10 years was worth waiting.”





Another one added, “Pure 4 din party chalegi [The party will go on for full 4 days.]”





Someone said, “KKR showed their class and perfection and yeah, people who're saying boring final etc., should stop it's totally. A domination by KKR but well played SRH too from a KKR fan.”





Many commented, “Well played boys.”





“Happy for KKR,” echoed several users.





“So proud of you guys so happy congratulations. You deserve the world... Ami Kolkata we rule,” read a comment.

In case you have not already checked it out, the Kolkata Knight Riders' Instagram page also shared a picture of the winning moment. The caption included the team's owner, actor SRK's famous dialogue: “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai!”

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.



